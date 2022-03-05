Russia announces ceasefire, opens corridors for exit of civilians from Mariupol

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Russian side announces a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of residents of Mariupol and Volnovakha, TASS reports citing the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Today, on March 5, a ceasefire is announced from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time and humanitarian corridors are opened for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha”, the ministry said as quoted by TASS.

The humanitarian corridors and the exit routes were agreed with the Ukrainian side, it specified.