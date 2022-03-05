Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Ural Airlines suspends flights to Armenia until late March

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Ural Airlines is suspending its flights to Armenia from March 4 to 26.

“Due to the current geopolitical situation, Ural Airlines has to cancel the following international flights: to UAE, Armenia, Israel from March 4 to 26 and to Azerbaijan from March 5 to 26”, the company said in a statement on social media.

Earlier the airline announced about suspending its flights to Hungary, Spain, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Portugal and Turkey starting March 1 because of the closure of the airspace of European countries.









