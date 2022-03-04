NATO rejects Ukraine's call for establishing no-fly zone

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. NATO has rejected the Ukrainian side's request to establish no-fly zones in Ukraine's airspace, saying that they are increasing support, but direct participation will lead to a wider, even fiercer European war, ARMENPRESS reports, Reuters informed.

"We are not a party to this conflict. We, as NATO allies, must prevent the escalation of this war outside of Ukraine, as it will be even more dangerous, more destructive," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western forces to establish a no-fly zone.