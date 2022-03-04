Vahram Dumanyan receives the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Armenia

YEREVAN, 4 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan on March 4 received the Resident Coordinator of the UN in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry said, mentioning that Deputy Minister of ESCS Artur Martorosyan was present at the meeting.



Vahram Dumanyan congratulated Lila Pieters Yahia on the occasion of assuming the position of Resident Coordinator of the UN in Armenia and wished effective work. The Minister emphasized and highly appreciated the jointly carried out programs with the support of the UN in Armenia and in partnership with the Ministry of ESCS of Armenia.



Vahram Dumanyan specially highlighted the cooperation with the UN Children’s Fund with the aim of comprehensive reforms of early childhood development as well as with the UN World Food Programme in the framework of school food provision.

Vahram Dumanyan referred also to the issue of strengthening of Education – Job Market connection in the context of development of professional education.

The Resident Coordinator of the UN in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia in her turn mentioned that the Ministry of ESCS currently stepped on a big phase of large-scale reforms, highlighting that without education development is not possible and education is the axis of development of any country. She specially highlighted the reforms of development of early childhood and Professional Education and Teaching field, as well as the necessity of cooperation with private sector, with the aim of making the Professional Education and Teaching more attractive. Lila Pieters Yahia emphasized that the UN Office in Armenia and structures are ready to support the process of effective implementation of reforms.



Referring to the issue of cultural development Vahram Dumanyan drawed the attention of the UN Resident Coordinator to the threats to Armenian cultural heritage in the territories taken under control of Azerbaijan. The Minister hoped that by the support of UNESCO it will be possible to ensure the immunity of that heritage, because these are values of universal significance.



At the end of the meeting Lila Pieters Yahia informed that this year by the initiative of the Secretary General of the UN António Guterres a summit on education is planned for developing world strategy of education sphere as well as with that anticipation that the member states of the UN will increase the share of education of their GDPs.



Other issues of mutual interests were discussed.