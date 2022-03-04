Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-03-22

YEREVAN, 4 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 March, USD exchange rate up by 6.60 drams to 503.08 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.09 drams to 553.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 4.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.36 drams to 669.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 427.01 drams to 31210.11 drams. Silver price up by 9.12 drams to 409.37 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.