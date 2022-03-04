Aircraft in Armenia named after soldier fallen at 2020 War
YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. For the first time in Armenia, a plane has been named after an Armenian soldier, the Zvartnots International Airport said in a statement.
Armenia Airways aircompany has named one of its aircrafts (Boeing 737-300) after soldier Grigor Ghazaryan, fallen at the 2020 War.
Photos by Hetq
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-03-22
- 17:28 Asian Stocks - 04-03-22
- 17:03 Aircraft in Armenia named after soldier fallen at 2020 War
- 17:01 Armenia provided 250 identification data to CIS Counter-Terrorism Center on mercenaries deployed by Azerbaijan
- 15:28 Russian Chief Military Prosecutor arrives in Armenia
- 14:59 OSCE chairman welcomes Russia-Ukraine agreement on humanitarian corridors
- 14:49 Levon Sahakyan elected Member of Board of Central Bank
- 14:02 Minister of Finance of Armenia receives German Ambassador
- 13:18 President of Artsakh receives new Human Rights Defender of Armenia
- 12:56 Armenia U-21 - Ukraine U-21 match postponed
- 12:47 Ex-president Armen Sarkissian congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election, offers support
- 11:31 Inauguration of Vahagn Khachaturyan as 5th President of Armenia to take place March 13 at K. Demirchyan complex
- 11:16 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports more than 250 new cases, 11 deaths
- 10:50 Parliament adopts ban on gambling advertisements
- 10:03 Fire in training center of Zaporozhye NPP extinguished
- 09:56 Armenian culture to be presented at Sharjah Heritage Days festival
- 09:33 Cancellations or activeness: what impact Russia-Ukraine developments could have on Armenian tourism sector
- 09:16 European Stocks - 03-03-22
- 09:15 US stocks down - 03-03-22
- 09:13 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-03-22
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 03-03-22
- 09:10 Oil Prices Down - 03-03-22
- 03.03-22:45 No plane "arrested" in Yerevan - The ministry denies the rumors
- 03.03-21:45 Ukraine, Russia agree on the possibility of a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian corridors
- 03.03-20:48 Argentina does not consider sanctions the right way to resolve the Ukraine conflict
19:08, 02.26.2022
3813 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
19:15, 02.25.2022
2617 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:58, 02.26.2022
2332 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
15:42, 02.26.2022
2229 views The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan
16:10, 02.26.2022
2103 views It is important for Russia that Armenia feels safe – Ambassador Kopirkin