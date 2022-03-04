OSCE chairman welcomes Russia-Ukraine agreement on humanitarian corridors

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who chairs the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), welcomed the agreement reached by Russia and Ukraine on the creation of humanitarian corridors, he announced on Twitter on Friday, TASS reports.

“I welcome an agreement to create humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities. With majority of OSCE countries, I have been calling for this since the conflict's outbreak. I asked Secretary-General Helga Schmid to take appropriate actions”, the message says as quoted by TASS.

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations ended in Belarus on Thursday. Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky called the agreements reached with the Ukrainian side a significant progress. In particular, Moscow and Kiev managed to agree on humanitarian corridors for citizens. The third round of the dialogue is expected to take place in the coming days.