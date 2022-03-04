Levon Sahakyan elected Member of Board of Central Bank
YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Levon Sahakyan passed the confirmation vote in parliament to become Member of the Board of the Central Bank.
70 Members of Parliament participated in the vote. Sahakyan, who was nominated by the Civil Contract party, was elected with 69 votes in favor. 1 MP voted against his candidacy.
