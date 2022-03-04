Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Levon Sahakyan elected Member of Board of Central Bank

Levon Sahakyan elected Member of Board of Central Bank

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. Levon Sahakyan passed the confirmation vote in parliament to become Member of the Board of the Central Bank.

70 Members of Parliament participated in the vote. Sahakyan, who was nominated by the Civil Contract party, was elected with 69 votes in favor. 1 MP voted against his candidacy.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]