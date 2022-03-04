President of Artsakh receives new Human Rights Defender of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today new Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan, the Presidential Office said.

Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Kristinne Grigoryan on election, wishing a productive work.

Issues relating to the cooperation between the relevant structures of Armenia and Artsakh in the field of human rights were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan.