Inauguration of Vahagn Khachaturyan as 5th President of Armenia to take place March 13 at K. Demirchyan complex

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration of Vahagn Khachaturyan as 5th President of Armenia will take place on March 13 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

Preparations are already underway at the venue.

Khachaturyan was elected president on March 3 by the parliament.

 








