Inauguration of Vahagn Khachaturyan as 5th President of Armenia to take place March 13 at K. Demirchyan complex
YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. The inauguration of Vahagn Khachaturyan as 5th President of Armenia will take place on March 13 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.
Preparations are already underway at the venue.
Khachaturyan was elected president on March 3 by the parliament.
- 11:31 Inauguration of Vahagn Khachaturyan as 5th President of Armenia to take place March 13 at K. Demirchyan complex
- 11:16 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports more than 250 new cases, 11 deaths
- 10:50 Parliament adopts ban on gambling advertisements
- 10:03 Fire in training center of Zaporozhye NPP extinguished
- 09:56 Armenian culture to be presented at Sharjah Heritage Days festival
- 09:33 Cancellations or activeness: what impact Russia-Ukraine developments could have on Armenian tourism sector
- 09:16 European Stocks - 03-03-22
- 09:15 US stocks down - 03-03-22
- 09:13 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-03-22
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 03-03-22
- 09:10 Oil Prices Down - 03-03-22
- 03.03-22:45 No plane "arrested" in Yerevan - The ministry denies the rumors
- 03.03-21:45 Ukraine, Russia agree on the possibility of a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian corridors
- 03.03-20:48 Argentina does not consider sanctions the right way to resolve the Ukraine conflict
- 03.03-20:38 Zelensky once again expresses readiness to negotiate with Putin
- 03.03-20:14 Macron invites Pashinyan to Paris on March 9 to participate in Armenian-French cooperation forum
- 03.03-19:45 State Department failed to comply with reporting requirements for reviewing U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan - Senator
- 03.03-19:04 The second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations has kicked off
- 03.03-18:53 Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to prevent bloodshed – Russian MFA
- 03.03-18:48 Russia expects talks with Ukraine will lead to peace in Donbas. Zakharova
- 03.03-17:57 Vladimir Putin congratulates newly elected President of Armenia
- 03.03-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-03-22
- 03.03-17:23 Asian Stocks - 03-03-22
- 03.03-17:08 Tariffs of gas, water and electricity won’t increase for socially vulnerable families, vows Deputy PM
- 03.03-16:38 President of Artsakh congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia
19:08, 02.26.2022
3799 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
19:15, 02.25.2022
2607 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:58, 02.26.2022
2316 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
15:42, 02.26.2022
2212 views The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan
16:10, 02.26.2022
2087 views It is important for Russia that Armenia feels safe – Ambassador Kopirkin