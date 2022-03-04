COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports more than 250 new cases, 11 deaths

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. 251 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,008, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.

11 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8516.

836 people recovered (total 404,993).

3847 tests were administered (total 2,909,913).

As of March 4, the number of active cases stood at 5875.