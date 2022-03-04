Fire in training center of Zaporozhye NPP extinguished

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. The fire occurred in the training center building of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was extinguished, TASS reports citing Ukraine’s state service for emergency situation.

“The fire in the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar was eliminated at 06.20 am. There are no fatalities or injured persons”, the service said.