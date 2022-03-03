Ukraine, Russia agree on the possibility of a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian corridors

YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPESS. The second round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations is over, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "Belta", Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told the reporters.

“Unfortunately, we did not get the results we expected. And the only thing I can say is that the humanitarian aspects have been thoroughly discussed, because many cities are currently under siege, it is a dramatic situation with food and medical supplies," Podolyak said.

He read the provision on which the two sides reached an agreement.

"Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a number of humanitarian issues, including the possibility of a temporary ceasefire for the organization of humanitarian corridors," Podolyak said.

He added that the parties will continue the talks in the third round in the near future.