Argentina does not consider sanctions the right way to resolve the Ukraine conflict

Argentina does not consider sanctions the right way to resolve the Ukraine conflict

YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPESS. The Argentine government does not believe that sanctions can affect the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina Santiago Andrés Cafiero announced on March 3.

"Argentina does not believe that unilateral sanctions can be a mechanism for peace and an opportunity to reach an agreement again," he told the reporters.








