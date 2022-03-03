Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Zelensky once again expresses readiness to negotiate with Putin

Zelensky once again expresses readiness to negotiate with Putin

YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his readiness to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS reports Zelensky said at a press conference.

 “What do you want from us? Get off our land. If you don't want to leave now, sit down with me at the negotiating table. I am free. sit with me”, Zelensky said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]