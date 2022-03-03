Zelensky once again expresses readiness to negotiate with Putin

YEREVAN, 3 MARCH, ARMENPESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his readiness to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS reports Zelensky said at a press conference.

“What do you want from us? Get off our land. If you don't want to leave now, sit down with me at the negotiating table. I am free. sit with me”, Zelensky said.