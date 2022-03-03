Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine to prevent bloodshed – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to negotiate with the Ukrainian side to prevent bloodshed, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said that the Ukrainian delegation has arrived by helicopter to negotiate with Russia on the Belovezhskaya Pushcha in Belarus. The Russian delegation had arrived yesterday.