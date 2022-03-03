Russia expects talks with Ukraine will lead to peace in Donbas. Zakharova

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation expects that the talks with Ukraine will lead to a speedy settlement of the situation and the establishment of peace in Donbas, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

"These negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are taking place now, I mean not at this moment, but in general. We expect them to end this situation as soon as possible, to restore peace in the Donbas, and to return the people of Ukraine to a peaceful and fair life," she said.