Tariffs of gas, water and electricity won’t increase for socially vulnerable families, vows Deputy PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The tariffs for water, gas and electric energy will not increase for the socially vulnerable families in Armenia in 2022, the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“We can say for the record the following: nearly 100,000 families won’t have any tariff change neither for water, electricity or gas, regardless of the record growth of energy carrier prices or any other circumstances. In 2022, the socially vulnerable groups won’t feel any tariff change,” Grigoryan said.