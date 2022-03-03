Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying accusations from Azerbaijan on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that in the evening of March 2 the Armenian Armed Forces units opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions deployed at the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is false,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.

It added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.