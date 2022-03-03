Pashinyan expects increase of effectiveness of Human Rights Defender’s activities as Kristinne Grigoryan takes office

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed at the Cabinet meeting the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan and wished her success in her work.

“We expect that the effectiveness of the Human Rights Defender institution will continuously increase and will help the Armenian governmental bodies to increase the level of human rights protection,” PM Pashinyan said.

Grigoryan thanked for the invitation to the Cabinet meeting and said that in order to implement her mandate maximally effectively by the Constitution the cooperation with all three branches of government is highlighted.

“This cooperation will have the important guarantee which I am planning to use in this capacity and serve to creating a better human rights protection situation in our country,” Grigoryan said.

In turn, the PM added that Arman Tatoyan’s completion of his term in office as Human Rights Defender is the first time in Armenia when the Human Rights Defender served his entire term and didn’t resign. Pashinyan said all three ex-human rights defenders before Tatoyan had resigned.