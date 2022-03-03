Armenia reports 259 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. 259 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 420,757, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

12 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8505.

3382 tests were conducted on March 3.

486 people recovered (total 404,157).

As of March 3, the number of active cases stands at 6472.