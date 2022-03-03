Armenia reports 259 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. 259 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 420,757, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.
12 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8505.
3382 tests were conducted on March 3.
486 people recovered (total 404,157).
As of March 3, the number of active cases stands at 6472.
- 11:53 Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation
- 11:30 Armenia presidential election: 2nd round of confirmation vote begins in parliament
- 11:22 Pashinyan expects increase of effectiveness of Human Rights Defender’s activities as Kristinne Grigoryan takes office
- 11:21 Armenia reports 259 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11:00 Cabinet to appoint new governor of Syunik
- 10:55 Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday
- 10:34 Armenia should be more understandable to the world, and the world should be more understandable to Armenia - PM
- 10:10 Presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan fails to pass first round of confirmation vote
- 09:56 Global Finance names Ameriabank “Best Investment Bank” in Armenia
- 09:06 European Stocks - 02-03-22
- 09:03 US stocks up - 02-03-22
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-03-22
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-03-22
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 02-03-22
- 03.02-21:33 Our hope is that diplomacy will be able to silence the artillery - Pashinyan on the events in Ukraine
- 03.02-21:02 Poland is not going to take part in military operations in Ukraine - Andrzej Duda
- 03.02-18:49 The Russian delegation leaves for talks with the representatives of Ukraine
- 03.02-18:48 Armenian Deputy PM speaks about the expected benefits in case of launching the Yeraskh-Julfa- Meghri-Horadiz railway
- 03.02-18:33 German Chancellor rules out NATO intervention in the Russian-Ukrainian war
- 03.02-18:11 Steering Committee Meeting on the implementation of the CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019- 2022 takes place
- 03.02-17:52 Armenian FMA doesn’t have a decision concerning participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 03.02-17:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-03-22
- 03.02-17:42 Asian Stocks - 02-03-22
- 03.02-17:37 The discussion of the second meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives was much more specific
- 03.02-17:18 Reshuffle in General Staff won’t cause any problems or threats, says Minister of Defense
19:08, 02.26.2022
3728 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
19:15, 02.25.2022
2549 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:58, 02.26.2022
2287 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
15:42, 02.26.2022
2172 views The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan
16:10, 02.26.2022
2050 views It is important for Russia that Armenia feels safe – Ambassador Kopirkin