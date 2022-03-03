LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 March:
The price of aluminum up by 3.06% to $3570.00, copper price up by 2.74% to $10220.50, lead price up by 1.08% to $2434.00, nickel price up by 5.82% to $26350.00, tin price up by 0.22% to $45850.00, zinc price up by 4.62% to $3894.00, molybdenum price up by 1.71% to $44500.00, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:10 Presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan fails to pass first round of confirmation vote
- 09:56 Global Finance names Ameriabank “Best Investment Bank” in Armenia
- 09:06 European Stocks - 02-03-22
- 09:03 US stocks up - 02-03-22
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-03-22
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 02-03-22
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 02-03-22
- 03.02-21:33 Our hope is that diplomacy will be able to silence the artillery - Pashinyan on the events in Ukraine
- 03.02-21:02 Poland is not going to take part in military operations in Ukraine - Andrzej Duda
- 03.02-18:49 The Russian delegation leaves for talks with the representatives of Ukraine
- 03.02-18:48 Armenian Deputy PM speaks about the expected benefits in case of launching the Yeraskh-Julfa- Meghri-Horadiz railway
- 03.02-18:33 German Chancellor rules out NATO intervention in the Russian-Ukrainian war
- 03.02-18:11 Steering Committee Meeting on the implementation of the CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019- 2022 takes place
- 03.02-17:52 Armenian FMA doesn’t have a decision concerning participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 03.02-17:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-03-22
- 03.02-17:42 Asian Stocks - 02-03-22
- 03.02-17:37 The discussion of the second meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives was much more specific
- 03.02-17:18 Reshuffle in General Staff won’t cause any problems or threats, says Minister of Defense
- 03.02-17:16 Armenophobia is internal and external political tool for Azerbaijani authorities – Human Rights Defender
- 03.02-17:06 ‘An emotional phenomenon, doesn’t contain anything fundamental’ – deputy PM on dram devaluation
- 03.02-16:39 EU cuts off seven major Russian banks from SWIFT
- 03.02-16:15 Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia
- 03.02-16:13 COVID-19: Armenia lifts indoor mask mandate
- 03.02-16:10 Armenia’s Migration Service hasn’t received application for asylum from any citizen of Ukraine
- 03.02-16:06 Second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place later on March 2
19:08, 02.26.2022
3721 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
19:15, 02.25.2022
2543 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:58, 02.26.2022
2280 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
15:42, 02.26.2022
2165 views The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan
16:10, 02.26.2022
2044 views It is important for Russia that Armenia feels safe – Ambassador Kopirkin