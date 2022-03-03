LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 March:

The price of aluminum up by 3.06% to $3570.00, copper price up by 2.74% to $10220.50, lead price up by 1.08% to $2434.00, nickel price up by 5.82% to $26350.00, tin price up by 0.22% to $45850.00, zinc price up by 4.62% to $3894.00, molybdenum price up by 1.71% to $44500.00, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.