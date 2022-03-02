Our hope is that diplomacy will be able to silence the artillery - Pashinyan on the events in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 2 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan hopes that the Russian-Ukrainian talks will yield results, that diplomacy will be able to silence the artillery, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfolding events, which is now clear that will have global repercussions. Our hope is that the Russian-Ukrainian talks scheduled for today will take place, will have results, will diplomacy be able to silence the artillery”, Prime Minister Pashinyan said.

Earlier, the adviser to the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine Alexei Arestovich said that the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Belarus will take place on the evening of March 2. The first meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian delegations took place on February 28 in the Gomel region of Belarus.