Poland is not going to take part in military operations in Ukraine - Andrzej Duda

YEREVAN, 2 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Polish President Andrzej Duda has stated that Poland is not going to take part in military operations in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

"Poland is not going to take part in military operations in Ukraine, it will not send its military equipment there."

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that he will not send troops and weapons to Ukraine to ensure Hungary's security and not to get involved in the war.

On March 1, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Germany, NATO and other countries are not planning any military intervention in connection with the events in Ukraine.