The Russian delegation leaves for talks with the representatives of Ukraine
YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Russian delegation has left for the place of meeting with the representatives of Ukraine for negotiations, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, BelTa agency informed, without providing details.
According to earlier reports, the second round of consultations will be held in the area of Belovezhskaya Pushcha in the Brest region of Belarus.
