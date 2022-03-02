Reshuffle in General Staff won’t cause any problems or threats, says Minister of Defense

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of Armenia have entered an era of very serious reforms and it is high time to entrust numerous battle-hardened, capable and young officials with high positions, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan said in parliament during Questions Time referring to the new appointments in the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Minister Papikyan said that taking into consideration the developments in the region and around the world the reforms in the military are a necessity and delaying is inadmissible.

He said that the acting chief of staff has all legal grounds for decision-making and issuing orders.

“I think we didn’t bring any threats with this and we aren’t planning to. Moreover, everything is aimed for swiftly having a more motivated command staff, and this is a signal to all officers under the authority of the ministry of defense. All worthy officers will have the opportunity of holding high positions regardless of their family connections or other ties,” Papikyan said.

On February 24, new top appointments were announced in the military. Days later a new Chief of General Staff was appointed.