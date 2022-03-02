Armenophobia is internal and external political tool for Azerbaijani authorities – Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan says Armenophobia in Azerbaijan is a result of state policy which has existed both in the Soviet times and also continued since its independence.

During a public debate today relating to the Armenophobia in Azerbaijan and the danger of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh, the Defender said that the 2020 September 27 war unleashed by Azerbaijan was accompanied by large-scale hate and hostility propaganda supported by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“Armenophobia finds its practical expression in the public speeches of the Azerbaijani president. He is making expressions full of threats, insults and hostility addressed to the Armenian people, the populations of Armenia and Artsakh. His is making such remarks which obviously contain manifestations of fascism. Unfortunately, Armenophobia is an internal and external political tool for the Azerbaijani authorities”, she said.

She emphasized the fact that during the 2020, while torturing, beheading the Armenian servicemen and civilians, and conducting other violent acts, the Azerbaijani servicemen were using the same expressions which their President used and continues using.

According to the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, that propaganda in Azerbaijan has two grounds – ethnic and religious.

She says the violation of the special measure imposed by the International Court is proved by the working group set up by Azerbaijan at a state level, whose task is to falsify and eliminate the Armenian cultural heritage.

Representative of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan in his turn said that the propaganda of hatred against ethnic Armenians has several components, the first one of which is the propaganda within Azerbaijan, which is reflected in public speech by their top officials.

“The statements of the Azerbaijani president served as a base for brutal killings during the war. It is the atmosphere created by such propaganda that awakens atrocities in people leading them to war crimes”, he said.