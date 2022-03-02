‘An emotional phenomenon, doesn’t contain anything fundamental’ – deputy PM on dram devaluation

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan assures that the certain devaluation of the national currency is an emotional phenomenon, doesn’t contain anything fundamental, no macro change has taken place.

During a Q&A session in the Parliament today, one of the lawmakers raised the issue of new inflationary pressures and asked what social programs are being developed in this respect.

“Yes, of course, there is a situation in the world, and also there are such inflationary phenomena that I think that we will have targeted tasks for additional measures. And this issue is on the agenda, is being discussed. And measures will be taken based on that situation”, the deputy PM said.

The lawmaker also voiced the issue that the gas tariff is increasing from April, and in response the deputy PM reminded that the gas tariff is adjusted by calculating the calories from April 1. “It means that in other equal terms, in case of the same amount of consumption, the money to be paid will not change. Today the price in Europe was 1400, if I am not mistaken, in case when that is 165 dollars on our border. In this respect, I think that the pressures will be balanced. But, of course, if the relative coordinates of this situation emerge, we will understand where it is necessary to carry out additional targeted assistance, and we will do that. I think that the reserve fund of the budget is enough to finance such measures”, Mher Grigoryan said.

The lawmaker also asked whether there are discussions over separate assistance programs for potential returning Armenians from Ukraine. He also reminded about the devaluation of the national currency.

“As for our compatriots, I don’t think that there is any section, be it people, capital or current account movement, which Armenia will not be able to organize and ensure today based on the demand of our compatriots. This is definite, this issue is on our agenda and is being discussed in this situation”, he added.

As for the question relating to the currency, the deputy PM said: “It’s an emotional phenomenon, doesn’t contain anything fundamental. Be confident in it. No macro change leading to devaluation has taken place”.