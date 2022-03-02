Presidential candidate says Pashinyan Administration’s vision of peaceful development era is entirely acceptable

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan says he believes that Armenia must seek to establish good-neighborly relations with its neighbors and the country’s development must be seen within this logic.

Speaking in parliament during his confirmation hearing as president, Khachaturyan, the incumbent minister of high-tech industry, said Armenia must be able to live in peace with neighbors.

“Speaking and negotiating is a better way than arguing or fighting or showing force to anyone. We can show force with knowledge and skills,” he said.

Khachaturyan says the Pashinyan Administration’s goal of opening an era of peaceful development is entirely acceptable for him, and that the President of Armenia must also work in this direction.