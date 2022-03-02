Veteran ARMENPRESS journalist Levon Azroyan passes away

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Renowned journalist of ARMENPRESS News Agency Levon Azroyan passed away at the age of 84.

He died on March 1 at a Yerevan hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 complications.

Levon Azroyan was born on August 28, 1937 in Tbilisi. His journalistic career began in the 1960s when he joined the Soviet Georgia newspaper.

Azroyan moved to Yerevan in 1966 and continued his career at the Armenian Telegraph Agency – the predecessor of ARMENPRESS. He covered a wide range of spheres for over 30 years with the agency, before being appointed Deputy Head of the Press Service of the Armenian Government in 1993, where he worked for 5 years. Then, after some time he again returned to ARMENPRESS and continued his journalistic career until his death.

Levon Azroyan taught journalism at the Armenian-Russian University of Yerevan, in a number of other private universities as well as the Gavar State University.

Azroyan is the only Armenian journalist to have covered one of the Congresses of the Soviet Union’s Communist Party as part of the TASS News Agency’s team. He also covered the sessions of the last parliament of the USSR.

He is the author of 15 books.

“I was destined to become a journalist,” Azroyan once said in an interview in 2019 on the occasion of his 82nd birthday. “I must do journalism as long as I am breathing.”

ARMENPRESS News Agency is expressing condolences to Levon Azroyan’s family and friends.

The funeral ceremony will take place on March 4 at the LyuAr funeral hall, and the burial will take place on March 5 at the Spandaryan Cemetery.