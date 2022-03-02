Armenia reports over 340 COVID-19 cases in a day

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. 342 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 420,498, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

15 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8493.

4020 tests were conducted on March 1.

755 people recovered (total 403,671).

As of March 2, the number of active cases stands at 8493.