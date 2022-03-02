US closes its airspace for Russian flights
YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The US authorities are closing the country’s airspace for Russian aircrafts, US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address to the US Congress, reports TASS.
“Today I’m announcing that we are joining our allies and closing off the American airspace to all Russian flights”, he said as quoted by TASS.
- 11:17 Armenia reports over 340 COVID-19 cases in a day
- 10:32 Parliament holds confirmation hearing of Vahagn Khachaturyan as President of Armenia
- 10:12 US closes its airspace for Russian flights
- 09:53 European Stocks - 01-03-22
- 09:52 US stocks down - 01-03-22
- 09:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-03-22
- 09:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-03-22
- 09:49 Oil Prices Up - 01-03-22
- 09:44 Blueprinting of Garden of Life commemorating Artsakh war victims to be completed in May
- 09:36 Armenian American Museum being built in Glendale starts process of acquiring exhibits
- 03.01-20:55 The date of the special meeting of the Foreign Ministers of NATO member states is known
- 03.01-20:28 Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but considers the ultimatums unacceptable. Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia
- 03.01-19:53 China says regional security cannot be achieved through expanding military alliances
- 03.01-19:30 Germany calls on Russia to stop military actions and return to dialogue
- 03.01-19:26 Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place on March 2
- 03.01-19:25 Russia does not intend to violate the rights of the people of Ukraine. Lavrov
- 03.01-19:03 We are not going to implement Russia’s ultimatums. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
- 03.01-18:17 UN Commissioner for Human Rights highlights Armenian leadership in the prevention of genocides
- 03.01-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-22
- 03.01-17:35 Asian Stocks - 01-03-22
- 03.01-16:40 President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
- 03.01-16:27 Ukraine’s Charge d'Affaires in Armenia accuses Russia in launching “war of conquest”
- 03.01-16:26 ARMENPRESS and Armenian Basketball VBET A-League sign memorandum of cooperation
- 03.01-16:19 FLYONE Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow regular direct flights kick off
- 03.01-15:40 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe Stéphane Dion
19:08, 02.26.2022
3659 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
19:15, 02.25.2022
2490 views Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers refer to the modernization of Armenian Armed Forces and the process of reforms
21:58, 02.26.2022
2228 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
10:21, 02.23.2022
2177 views Recognition of DPR, LPR not on agenda, says Armenian Foreign Ministry
14:48, 02.23.2022
2128 views ‘Original bond has not been destroyed’: Hungarian Deputy PM on prospects of restoring diplomatic ties with Armenia