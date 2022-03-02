Armenian American Museum being built in Glendale starts process of acquiring exhibits

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The construction works of the Armenian American Museum in the US city of Glendale, California, are at active stage. Currently, the construction of parking is underway and will be followed by the construction of the two-storey building, Armenian American Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian said in an interview to ARMENPRESS. He informed that in line with the construction works, they have also started the process of acquiring exhibits as a lot of works are envisaged on this direction.

“Currently we deal with the issue of exhibits. We will soon get in touch with the museums, persons, all those people in Armenia who have collections, exhibits and can assist. I would like to note that there is a great interest. There are a lot of people who have exhibits and want to transfer them to us”, he said.

In general, it’s clear what sections and directions the Museum is going to have. Berdj Karapetian said it will be quite comprehensive, presenting Armenians’ history, culture and achievements in different areas, including also the Diaspora.

“The Museum must have a permanent exhibition dedicated to the history, culture of the Armenian people and the Armenian Diaspora. We will present what had happened before and after the Armenian Genocide. Diaspora-Armenians will be a separate component. There will also be a section relating to American-Armenians. We will tell about what achievements and investments Armenians have had in different spheres of the United States”, Berdj Karapetian said.

In the first floor it is planned to hold dance events, theatrical performances, book presentations and Armenian language courses. Young people and children will have an opportunity to participate in different courses in the Museum, including studying the Armenian language.

The Armenian cuisine will be a separate component in the Museum. He said the rich Armenian cuisine will be presented during various events.

“The Armenian culture and history will be the main focus, but we are also planning to present other nations living in California. The Armenian American Museum is going to be a center presenting the Armenian identity and an important circle of cultural cooperation”, the Executive Chairman said, adding that the Museum will become a place where foreigners can make their imaginations about Armenia more complete, and the local Armenians, especially the youth, can be close to the history, culture of their homeland and not to forget it. “We are a nation who builds, who is rich in a developed culture and still has something to say”, he added.

The complete program of the sections of the Museum will be ready by yearend.

The Museum will open its doors in summer 2024.

Interview by Anna Gziryan