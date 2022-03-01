The date of the special meeting of the Foreign Ministers of NATO member states is known

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The special meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be held on March 4 in Brussels, ARMENPRESS reports the statement of the alliance informed.

"An extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Ministers will be held on March 4 at NATO Headquarters," the statement said.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of the NATO member states will discuss the situation created by the military action launched by Russia in Ukraine and the further actions of NATO.