Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to take place on March 2

YEREVAN, 1 March, ARMENPRESS. The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on March 2, ARMENPTRESS reports a Russian source told TASS.

"As previously agreed, the meeting has to take place tomorrow," he said.

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on February 28 in the Gomel region of Belarus. It lasted 5 hours. After the meeting, the Russian side announced that the parties had reached a preliminary agreement to hold the next round of talks in Belarus.