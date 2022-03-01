Russia does not intend to violate the rights of the people of Ukraine. Lavrov

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The special military actions implemented by Russia are aimed at saving people, demilitarizing and denazifing that country, ARMENPRESS reports, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov announced in a video message at the session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He announced that Russia respects the Ukrainian people and does not intend to violate the rights of the citizens of that country.



“Millions of Ukrainians today live in Russia. We take them for ours. Together we always were and will be strong and successful'', the Minister of Foreign Affairs said.



According to him ''the consistent dissemination and the attacks on truth and freedom'' are implemented by the permission of the US and its allies.



“Exactly the policy of the West headed by Washington led to that since 2014 Kiev regime has been fighting against its own people, against all those who do not agree with the neo-Nazi values of Maidan, criminal policy of the Ukrainian authorities.” said Lavrov.