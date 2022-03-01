We are not going to implement Russia’s ultimatums. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

YEREVAN, 1 March, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine analyses the results of negotiations with Russia and forms its position for the next round, but is not ready to implement the Kremlin’s ultimatums, ARMENPRESS reports, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced during the online briefing.



“The President fully, until the last detail, is informed about the negotiations that took place yesterday. We will clarify our position and at that time in case of necessity will prepare for a new meeting”, “Ukrinform” reports, said Kuleba.



According to him, the Ukrainian side thinks that such a meeting should take place, because Ukraine is committed to diplomacy and is ready for resolution of the military conflict.



“But we will not go to negotiate in any case, if the Russian Federation plans to announce its ultimatums during that. The negotiations are negotiations and we will talk and search for solutions. But we are not going to implement Russian ultimatums”, emphasized the Ukrainian FM.