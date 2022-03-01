Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-22

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.94 drams to 484.86 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 108.45 drams to 649.42 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 4.77 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 105.31 drams to 541.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 447.46 drams to 29771.91 drams. Silver price up by 2.91 drams to 379.58 drams.