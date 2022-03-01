President of Artsakh convenes Security Council meeting
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting of the Security Council today, the Presidential Office reports.
Issues related to the external and internal challenges facing Artsakh, processes going on in the international and regional arenas were on the discussion agenda.
Future plans and programs have been clarified.
