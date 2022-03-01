FLYONE Armenia’s Yerevan-Moscow regular direct flights kick off

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia started operating today the Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan regular direct flights.

In a statement the company said that the flights will be operated from the Zvartnots International Airport with convenient timetable and affordable prices, twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays.

The ceremony of the launch of the direct flights took place at the Zvartnots International Airport today.

“Today we are launching together the FLYONE Armenia’s regular flights to Moscow. This event is of special importance for us, and the company is planning to increase the frequency and number of flights in the future”, Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of FLYONE Armenia, said during the ceremony.

General Director of the company Mircea Maleca said in turn: “The resumption of regular, direct flights to the Russian Federation is of special importance for FLYONE Armenia. By overcoming all the obstacles, we can assure now that all our passengers can confidently depart for Moscow, visit their relatives, friends in Russia or just visit for tourism or working purposes”.

All the tickets, but also additional services can be purchased from the website www.flyone.am or through the mobile application, available in the Google App or App Store, also all partner agencies.

FLYONE Armenia (www.flyone.am) started its operations in 2021. On 27 October 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia offered us the National Air Operator Certificate, assigning the IATA 3F code, which contains 2 characters and ICAO FIE code- 3 characters.

The airline's fleet consists of Airbus A320 aircraft, on which we will operate both scheduled and charter flights. Each aircraft has 180 seats and meets all International Air Transport Association (IATA) and EASA safety standards. Also, in pandemic conditions, the aircraft is equipped with HEPA air filters, which remove 99.97% of viruses and bacteria.

FLYONE (www.flyone.eu) was launched in 2016 on the Republic of Moldova market and is currently one of the leaders in the aviation market there. FLYONE has received IOSA certification, the highest safety standard in operational management. As well, it has been ranked multiple times in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the TOP 10 "Most punctual company" according to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) category.