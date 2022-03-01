Armenia supports solution of issues through peaceful, negotiated means – ruling faction MP on Ukraine situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is concerned by the developments taking place in the territory of Ukraine, Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Eduard Aghajanyan said at a press conference, asked what is Armenia’s position on the situation in Ukraine.

“Armenia, of course, is deeply concerned about the current situation. Having felt the consequences of the horrors of war on ourselves, of course, we are able to empathize and assess the situation. Any war has very painful consequences, and the Republic of Armenia, is, of course, acting as a supporter of the solution of issues through peace and negotiated means. Of course, this situation is concerning, and Armenia, being a member of the international community and having a certain position, is concerned also by the consequences of this process in our region. Of course, we very closely follow the developments, and Armenia must also be ready to all the consequences that could result from any development”, he said.

According to him, the cessation of military operations and shift to the solution of the issue through diplomatic means would be the most desirable development for Armenia.

“But these are issues that are out of Armenia’s control, and the only thing we are left with at this moment is to assess at best the risks in our region and thus move forward”, Eduard Aghajanyan said.