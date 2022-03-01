Human Rights Defender of Armenia receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan received today Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, Stéphane Dion, the Defender’s Office said.

The Human Rights Defender presented the framework of her powers and the actions and programs for the exercise of these powers.

She also touched upon a number of post-war humanitarian problems, specifically focusing on the return of captives and civilians held in Azerbaijan, the importance of fighting hate speech, the prevention of torture and ill treatment, and the protection of rights of women and children.

The sides touched upon the institutional capacity development of the Defender’s Office.

A number of priorities of the bilateral cooperation and the situation of human rights in Armenia were also discussed.

Stéphane Dion highly appreciated the role of the Human Rights Defender’s Office in protecting human rights, strengthening democracy and rule of law.