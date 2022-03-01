Parliament debates electing new Chairman of Audit Chamber
YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is debating the issue of electing the new Chairman of the Audit Chamber.
The parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs proposed Atom Janjughazyan’s candidacy, nominated by the ruling Civil Contract faction, for the position.
