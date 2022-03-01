Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

Armenian, Canadian FMs discuss development prospects of bilateral relations

Armenian, Canadian FMs discuss development prospects of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Foreign Minister of Canada Mélanie Joly in Geneva within the framework of the UN Human Rights Council High-Level session, the Armenian MFA said.

The Armenian and Canadian FMs discussed the prospects of further developing the bilateral relations. The importance of intensifying the contacts at a high level was emphasized.

The sides also attached importance to the current mission of the Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, Stéphane Dion, in Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Mélanie Joly also exchanged ideas about the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]