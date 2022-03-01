Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh over phone

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the PM’s Office reports.

Issues related to the forthcoming Armenian-French cooperation forum in Paris and their upcoming meeting were touched upon.

The sides discussed also the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and the strengthening of security and stability in the South Caucasus region.

The leaders of the countries exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.