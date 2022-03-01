Acting President of Armenia receives Special Envoy of Canada to EU and Europe

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, Stéphane Dion and his delegation, who arrived in Armenia to outline the ways of assisting the country’s democratic development, the Presidential Office said.

The Special Envoy of Canada presented to Alen Simonyan some details from the meetings held at different state structures of Armenia in the past two days.

As for the purpose of the visit to Armenia, Stéphane Dion said he will examine the opportunities of assisting Armenia’s democracy by Canada, including by providing segmentation support to the civil society, democratic institutions and economic partnership.

The meeting also touched upon the Canadian-Armenian community. The guest said that nearly 66,000 Armenians in Canada play a great role and participate in the country’s foreign policy, socio-economic matters.