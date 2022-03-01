Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

Three NATO countries to transfer 70 combat airplanes to Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia will transfer 70 combat aircraft to Ukraine that can be stationed on airfields in Poland, TASS reports citing the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

“If necessary, they can be stationed on Polish airfields, from which Ukrainian pilots will perform combat missions”, the press service said.

According to its data, Bulgaria will transfer 16 MiG-29 fighters and 14 Su-25 attack planes, Poland - 28 MiG-29 planes, and Slovakia - 12 MiG-29 planes.








