Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

PM Pashinyan, Acting President Simonyan pay tribute to memory of 2008 March 1 victims

PM Pashinyan, Acting President Simonyan pay tribute to memory of 2008 March 1 victims

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Acting President Alen Simonyan paid tribute today to the memory of the victims of the 2008 March 1 events in Yerevan.

The PM posted a video about their visit on Facebook.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]