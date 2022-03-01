FM participates in opening ceremony of exhibition dedicated to 30th anniversary of Armenia’s accession to UN

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. On February 28, the opening ceremony of the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s accession to the United Nations, organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia was held at the UN Office in Geneva. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Director-General of UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya delivered welcoming remarks at the event.

In his speech, Minister Mirzoyan, particularly, said;

“Distinguished Director-General,

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a pleasure to welcome all of you today at this special event that marks the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s accession to the United Nations. I feel privileged to inaugurate this exhibition together with Her Excellency Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG). Distinguished Director-General, I highly appreciate your opening remarks and I thank the UNOG for participation and valuable contribution to this event.

For centuries we strived, struggled and aspired for independence and statehood in our ancestral homeland. In this sense we are a lucky generation to have witnessed how our national dream comes true.

On the 2nd of March 1992, the Armenian tricolor was raised in front of the UN headquarters, opening a new chapter in our nation’s history. A chapter of a full-fledged member of the global organization. We do not take it for granted. We know from our own experience how many sacrifices it takes to enjoy the benefits of sovereign equality. And how many more efforts it takes to preserve and sustain it.

Hence, comes Armenia’s staunch and unwavering commitment to the multilateralism that has the United Nations at its center. Hence comes Armenia’s full adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

In the photos that we present to your attention today you will find the tokens of our continued commitment reflected in Armenia’s contribution to the joint efforts under the UN umbrella through active engagement in different bodies and committees. Armenia has been chairing and working hard in the various bureaus and boards, participating in several peacekeeping missions, acceding to core conventions and treaties, hosting the UN events and working hand-in-hand with the UN country team.

I hope that this handful of photos could convey the genuine spirit and extent of the collaboration that we have enjoyed within the UN, and the equal importance that we attach to all its pillars – peace and security, human rights, rule of law and development.

Allow me to conclude by quoting Kofi Annan who believed that “there is more that unites us than divides us”. Indeed, the UN provides a unique platform for building on what unites us and for bridging the gaps among us. Armenia remains a strong believer of this mission.

I would like to thank you all again for being here with us to revisit some of the snapshots of the landmarks of the path that Armenia has covered in this global multilateral setting in the past 30 years.”