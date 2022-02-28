Russian-Ukrainian talks over, delegations return to their countries for consultations

YEREVAN, 28 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in the Gomel region of Belarus have ended, Mikhail Podolyak, Advisor to the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine, told reporters.

"The delegations of Ukraine and Russia held talks today, the main purpose of which was to discuss the cessation of military operations in Ukraine. The parties clarified a number of priority issues, in the direction of which some understanding was noted. In order for them to have the opportunity for practical implementation, the parties go to their capitals for consultations," said Michael Podolyak, reports ARMENPRESS.

He informed that the parties discussed the possibility of holding the next meeting in the near future, during which the above-mentioned issues will be specified.